enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Trading Down 3.6%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. 3,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 43,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

ENGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

