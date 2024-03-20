Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.48. 667,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,418,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Enovix by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 167,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Enovix by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Enovix by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 351,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

