Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Raised by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.35. 1,191,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,847. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average of $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

