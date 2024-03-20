EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) versus UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Financial Analysis

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and EnQuest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $25.63 billion N/A $9.32 billion N/A N/A EnQuest $1.85 billion 0.17 -$41.23 million N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

UniCredit has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and EnQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 0 0 0 N/A EnQuest 0 0 1 0 3.00

EnQuest has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,631.34%. Given EnQuest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnQuest is more favorable than UniCredit.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 35.83% 14.67% 1.08% EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniCredit beats EnQuest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit



UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. It operates primarily in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Russia. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About EnQuest



EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia. The company also has interests in the PM8/Seligi and PM409. Further, it is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; and marketing and trading of crude oil, as well as in leasing activities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

