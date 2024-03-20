Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share and revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.