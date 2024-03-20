Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 19,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,191. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $29.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

