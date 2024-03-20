EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 601,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.51%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

