Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock traded down $28.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $816.30. The stock had a trading volume of 647,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,919. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $850.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $796.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

