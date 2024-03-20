Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Gap Down to $844.58

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $844.58, but opened at $801.00. Equinix shares last traded at $817.41, with a volume of 597,918 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.44.

Get Equinix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.