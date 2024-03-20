Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALS. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities raised Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.13.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ALS stock opened at C$20.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.19. The firm has a market cap of C$963.73 million, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.93. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$23.30.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

