Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Radius Recycling, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Radius Recycling in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Radius Recycling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Radius Recycling’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $502.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Radius Recycling by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is -79.79%.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

