Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

TSE ERO traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

