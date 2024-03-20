Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $403.65 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $403.65 billion and $31.64 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,361.63 or 0.05249474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00083372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,075,663 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

