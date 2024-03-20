Ethereum Price Down 12.8% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,483.19 or 0.05144406 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $418.25 billion and approximately $36.70 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00083888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,075,663 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

