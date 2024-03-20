Ethereum Price Down 12.8% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,483.19 or 0.05144406 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $418.25 billion and approximately $36.70 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000946 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00083888 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010263 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017488 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00017468 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017199 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,075,663 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
