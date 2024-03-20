Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EEFT. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT remained flat at $107.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

