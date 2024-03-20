Evercore ISI Reiterates In-Line Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of INVH opened at $34.69 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

