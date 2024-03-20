Exchange Bank Sells 1,104 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exchange Bank lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $182,635,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,443,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $195.32. 1,515,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968,428. The company has a market capitalization of $562.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $195.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

