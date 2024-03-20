Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 936,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,423. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

