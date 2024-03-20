Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,398 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FN traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.39. 229,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.97 and its 200-day moving average is $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

