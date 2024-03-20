FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE FDS opened at $481.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

