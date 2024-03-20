FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Update

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FB Financial by 975.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,770,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 557,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

FBK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. 2,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,682. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

