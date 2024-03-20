Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Shares of FENC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,731. The company has a market cap of $299.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $11.92.
In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,431.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $216,978. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
