Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of FENC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,731. The company has a market cap of $299.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,431.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $216,978. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

