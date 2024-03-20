Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,416 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,509,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,339. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.