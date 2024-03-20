Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.67. 5,120,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,261. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $524.81. The stock has a market cap of $405.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

