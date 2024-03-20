Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $40.65 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $40,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,647. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 889.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.77 and its 200 day moving average is $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

