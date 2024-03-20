Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American International Group worth $46,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

