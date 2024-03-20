Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.10

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.10 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.10 ($0.55), with a volume of 4555429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.54 ($0.61).
Ferrexpo Trading Down 9.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £257.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.06.
Ferrexpo Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 1,363.64%.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.