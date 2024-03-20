Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.05

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 12874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 600.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

