Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FITBP traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 10,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $25.55.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
