Financial Analysis: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) versus Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -5.80% -0.44% -0.32% iClick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $368.17 million 11.39 -$21.63 million ($0.11) -155.73 iClick Interactive Asia Group $150.76 million 0.26 -$200.88 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clearwater Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearwater Analytics and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $21.77, indicating a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Volatility & Risk

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides portfolio management and order management, performance, unit-linked funds, and full trade life cycle, as well as provides modular front, middle and back-office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities. It also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing campaigns. In addition, the company offers enterprise solutions that help clients collect information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. It sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with marketers, marketing agencies, or other merchants, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

