Financial Analysis: Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) & Its Rivals

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) is one of 281 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Peakstone Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 220.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Peakstone Realty Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 Peakstone Realty Trust Competitors 3499 12816 13392 327 2.35

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peakstone Realty Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Peakstone Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.68%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $254.28 million -$550.58 million -0.97 Peakstone Realty Trust Competitors $1.01 billion $125.28 million 28.80

Peakstone Realty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -216.52% -38.73% -18.01% Peakstone Realty Trust Competitors -0.85% -3.32% 1.20%

Summary

Peakstone Realty Trust competitors beat Peakstone Realty Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

