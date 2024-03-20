Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTT shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Finning International Price Performance

FTT opened at C$37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$31.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9881593 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Further Reading

