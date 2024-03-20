First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,546,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $771.21. The stock had a trading volume of 540,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

