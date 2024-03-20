First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $216,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,594,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

