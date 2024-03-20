First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

INBK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. 24,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,403. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $268.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

