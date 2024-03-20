First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.39

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 2258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4904 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 98.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $863,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

