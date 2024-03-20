First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.39

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 2258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4904 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
