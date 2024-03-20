First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.39

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 2258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4904 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
