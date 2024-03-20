First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.39

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 2258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4904 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

