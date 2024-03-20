First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.99

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 438123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 147,593 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

