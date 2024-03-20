FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock remained flat at $38.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 808,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,636. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.