FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.