Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Lowered by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Insider Activity

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.18.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.64. 87,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

