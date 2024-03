Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $826-846 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.05 million. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.71-6.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,027. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.39.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.18.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Five Below by 54.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Five Below by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Five Below by 342.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

