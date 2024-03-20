Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $826-846 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.05 million. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.71-6.22 EPS.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,027. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Five Below by 54.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Five Below by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Five Below by 342.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

