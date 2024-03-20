FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 11,983 shares.The stock last traded at $70.44 and had previously closed at $70.28.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLTD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,425,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,210,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

