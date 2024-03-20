Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
- Trading Halts Explained
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; is the Low Finally in?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.