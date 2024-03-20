Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLYW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 547,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,550. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,441. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,124,000 after purchasing an additional 243,523 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

