FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.67, but opened at $63.53. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. FMC shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 329,207 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

