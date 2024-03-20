FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $68,339,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

ADBE traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,227. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $582.08 and a 200-day moving average of $573.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

