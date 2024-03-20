FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,446 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

ITM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 211,541 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.