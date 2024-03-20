Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.07

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 102227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of C$117.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post 0.7277487 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

