Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Forge Global Stock Down 0.5 %

FRGE opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.60. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,953,176 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $269,377. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Forge Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after buying an additional 5,961,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forge Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Forge Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,557,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forge Global by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,935 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.