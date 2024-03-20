Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
FRGE opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.60. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.
In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,953,176 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $269,377. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
